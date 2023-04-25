Purplle appoints KlugKlug as their influencer marketing tech stack platform

Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder and chief product officer, KlugKlug, expressed his views on this collaboration, “We are excited to collaborate with Purplle and support them in their influencer marketing efforts. Influencer marketing is an important and rapidly growing industry that demands attention, and through this partnership, we aim to provide Purplle with the right influencers to effectively communicate the brand's story to the target audience. At KlugKlug, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our expertise and connect Purplle with the most suitable influencers for their brand outreach."