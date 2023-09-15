RP- Sanjiv Goenka Group (FMCG) appoints KlugKlug as their influencer marketing tech stack platform

The KlugKlug tech stack will help RPSG (FMCG) find the right Influencers for their brand outreach.
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (FMCG), announces a strategic partnership with KlugKlug, to bolster its influencer marketing outreach for its foray into the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.
RPSG Group, known for its diverse business portfolio encompassing power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, infrastructure, and education, is taking this step in leveraging the power of influencer marketing for its FMCG ventures.
Kalyan Kumar, CEO, and co-founder of KlugKlug, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "The KlugKlug family is very excited to join hands with RPSG (FMCG) to drive their influencer marketing initiatives, a new focus area for them. Through a data-driven approach, we have harnessed the power of precise influencer searchability, enabling RPSG (FMCG) to connect with influencers who can authentically convey their brand's story and drive sales. The role of luck is getting lesser everyday with the role of this happy tech of ours"
Deepak Pant - vice president marketing - Personal Care - RPSG Group said - ‘’RPSG evaluated KlugKlug and having seen its capabilities and testimonials from leading brands and E-commerce platforms, we decided to onboard KlugKlug after being convinced about how it can help RPSG scale its IM efforts with data led optimization. Audience-based filtering of Influencers towards ROAS was an eye-opener. KlugKlug insights will be invaluable in helping us build our Influencer scale-up program."
Through KlugKlug's technology and real-time insights, RPSG (FMCG) anticipates achieving significant efficiencies in its influencer marketing campaigns on day one, and do away with audience losses of 20% to 80% most Brands currently face. This partnership ensures that RPSG (FMCG) can make informed decisions swiftly, resulting in more effective influencer marketing strategies.