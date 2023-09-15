RP- Sanjiv Goenka Group (FMCG) appoints KlugKlug as their influencer marketing tech stack platform

Kalyan Kumar, CEO, and co-founder of KlugKlug, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "The KlugKlug family is very excited to join hands with RPSG (FMCG) to drive their influencer marketing initiatives, a new focus area for them. Through a data-driven approach, we have harnessed the power of precise influencer searchability, enabling RPSG (FMCG) to connect with influencers who can authentically convey their brand's story and drive sales. The role of luck is getting lesser everyday with the role of this happy tech of ours"