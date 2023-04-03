Snapdeal 2.0’s marketing strategy relies on influencers to connect with Tier-II, III cities

The brand collaborates with influencers on Instagram for shorter videos and with YouTube influencers for recurring vlog or review style content. Chatterjee also reveals that the brand has experimented with Indian short video platforms as well. "We have worked with many of the India first short video platforms as well with varying degrees of results. We work with these short video apps on and off. I think the head space in that market is huge and consolidation has not even happened yet," he says.