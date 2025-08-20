SocialTweebs and AfterMath Ventures announce partnership

SocialTweebs, a data-driven influencer marketing agency, has announced a partnership with AfterMath Ventures, a gaming and esports-focused agency. The collaboration aims to strengthen opportunities within the gaming creator economy by combining SocialTweebs’ influencer marketing and analytics capabilities with AfterMath Ventures’ expertise in gaming communities and content development.

The gaming industry, valued at over USD 299 billion globally in 2024, is projected to exceed USD 600 billion by 2030. India is among the fastest-growing markets, expected to more than double from USD 15.36 billion in 2024 to USD 35.59 billion by 2030.

Through this partnership, the two companies plan to provide end-to-end solutions for gaming brands, integrating influencer discovery, campaign management, creative strategies, and measurable results.

Fauzan Abdul Rahim, founder of SocialTweebs, said the partnership is intended to bring together the company’s influencer marketing approach with AfterMath Ventures’ focus on gaming communities.

Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed, Founder of AfterMath Ventures, said the collaboration would combine technology, insights, and creative strategies to scale engagement in the gaming sector.