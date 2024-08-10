Tanmay Bhat and 8 other creators enter Google India’s 'House of Gemini' for a high-tech showdown

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Recently, Google India partnered with comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat along with eight other content creators such as @mythpat (Mithilesh Patankar), @PayalGaming (Payal Dhare), @TechBurner (Shlok Shrivastav), @PannuGurleen (Gurleen Pannu), @SlayyPoint (Abhyudaya Mohan and Gautami Kawale), @RJAbhinavv (RJ Abhinav), and @SuhaniShah (Suhani Shah).
These creators got together for what seemed like an escape room game. It all started when Google India released a teaser showing Bhat texting the group of creators and inviting them to a party at his house.
Later, Google India posted a mysterious video on Instagram showing all the creators repeatedly asking 'Where?' in response to questions from Bhat. He then locked them in a room, ending with a message about how these creators will eventually find their way out.
Google India revealed the list of the creators who have taken part, in a 'Choose Your Player' style, inspired by video games.
The trailer showed that the game is straightforward. The creators are locked in a house with only Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, to help them. They solve puzzles, dodge lasers, and break through walls, while Bhat watches from another room.
The game has five rooms, two teams, and only one winner. The teams must escape the rooms with the help of Gemini. The full episode premiered on August 8, 2024, on Google India's YouTube channel.