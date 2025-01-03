Undisclosed paid posts by influencers cloud brand credibility on LinkedIn

Getting LinkedIn validation for work achievements is the new gold standard of success. This applies not only to personal branding but also to marketing campaigns and fixing PR misadventures. Brands are now increasingly enlisting paid LinkedIn influencers to spread the good word about them.

It is no surprise, then, that LinkedIn influencers have gained popularity, dictating what’s “viral” or not, shaping public perception of ads and campaigns. However, this trend also raises concerns: the lack of disclosure about paid collaborations, the unchecked power of influencers to shape brand narratives, and the ethical implications of brands outsourcing their authenticity.

Recently, a viral LinkedIn post celebrated a billboard by YesMadam, showcasing how beauticians, empowered by the brand, are now achieving substantial earnings. However, not all those who published posts about the ad disclosed that it was an advertisement.

Screenshot of a user's post that does not clarify if it was a paid collaboration

However, another user added the '#Ad' to the post. The addition was made only after being called out by Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). Influencers frequently use these terms #collab or #Ad to reveal their paid partnership with brands.

Screenshot of an edited post mentioning #Ad after Manisha Kapoor of ASCI called it out

afaqs! reached out to YesMadam to clarify whether it was a paid campaign or not. Mayank Arya, co-founder, YesMadam, said, “What makes this even more special is the organic interest it has generated among influencers and the public. The heartfelt inspiration behind these stories has resonated widely, encouraging many to share and celebrate them without any paid promotion from our side."

Such trends highlight the challenges posed by LinkedIn influencer culture for brands and consumers alike, emphasising the importance of transparency, ethics, and marketing strategies in this evolving ecosystem.

L-R: Ambika Sharma (Pulp Strategy), Shradha Agarwal (Grapes Worldwide), and Chetan Asher (Tonic Worldwide)

Are brands over-reliant on LinkedIn influencers?

Chetan Asher, founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, a digital marketing agency, believes that it is never about over-reliance but strategy. He adds that LinkedIn offers a strong ecosystem for brands to reach specific demographics and profiles, making it an effective platform for targeted campaigns.

“We’re seeing a natural evolution of LinkedIn as a platform with its own set of creators. This was bound to happen, but brands must use it thoughtfully to avoid issues like backlash or inauthentic messaging”. Chetan Asher, Tonic Worldwide

Ambika Sharma, founder and chief strategist, Pulp Strategy, a digital creative agency, concurs that brands tend to over-rely, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation. For some brands, working with LinkedIn influencers can be a strategic way to gain visibility and drive engagement.

“For others, it leans more into self-validation—a way to feel relevant by associating with influencers who already have an audience. That said, this isn’t necessarily a negative thing, as long as the collaboration aligns with the brand’s goals and values. The key is balance—using influencers to amplify, not define, the brand narrative,” she adds.

Unlike platforms like Instagram or YouTube, LinkedIn is based on professional credibility, making undisclosed sponsored content a potential threat to user trust.

L-R: Anirudh Sridharan (HashFame), Yasin Hamidani (Media Care Brand Solutions), and Saurabh Parmar (fractional CMO)

"LinkedIn, unlike platforms such as Instagram, is rooted in professional integrity. When influencers fail to disclose paid partnerships, it disrupts the implicit contract of trust among users," says Anirudh Sridharan, co-founder, HashFame, an open network for influencers, creators, celebrities, talent managers, and brands to connect and collaborate.

He highlights how the absence of clear sponsorship labels leaves users uncertain about the authenticity of posts, especially when influencers promote tools or approaches as "game-changing" or "revolutionary."

According to Sridharan, this lack of transparency undermines users’ ability to discern whether such endorsements stem from genuine belief or financial incentives.

"Not because paid content is bad, but because it affects how users weigh their recommendations. Clear sponsorship labels would help users make better-informed decisions about the professional advice they choose to follow". Anirudh Sridharan, HashFame

Yasin Hamidani, director, Media Care Brand Solutions, a 360 degree brand solutions agency, believes brands have a critical role to play in maintaining trust with their audience.

"Brands should take greater responsibility for shaping their narratives to maintain authenticity and trust. Relying solely on influencers risks diluting the brand’s identity and message". Yasin Hamidani, Media Care Brand Solutions

He emphasises the importance of crafting transparent stories and engaging directly with audiences to keep a brand’s core values and voice at the forefront.

Sharma echoes this sentiment, stressing the collaborative role influencers should play in campaigns.

"Influencers should be collaborators, not the sole drivers of a campaign. Brands must take ownership of their narratives and use influencers strategically to add reach and credibility". Ambika Sharma, Pulp Strategy

The path ahead

As LinkedIn influencers gain prominence, their impact on brand marketing strategies is becoming a subject of significant discussion. Experts foresee both opportunities and challenges as brands navigate this evolving landscape, emphasising the need for authenticity, strategic transparency, and the integration of subject matter expertise into influencer collaborations.

Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and global CEO, Grapes Worldwide, a digital marketing agency, highlights the importance of maintaining audience trust in the professional ecosystem of LinkedIn.

"Considering that LinkedIn audiences are driven by professional purposes seeking career growth, industry knowledge, etc., they appreciate authenticity. As a result, LinkedIn influencers can severely deter the trust of the audience in the brand," she says.

She stresses the need for brands to adopt strategic and transparent approaches, incorporating self-disclosure and facilitating the revelation of partnerships to sustain audience trust.

"Major developments are also required from the platform’s end to facilitate the integration of disclosure tools, helping the audience identify any sponsored influencer activity on LinkedIn". Shradha Agarwal, Grapes Worldwide

Saurabh Parmar, a fractional CMO, sees a shift in the influencer marketing landscape on LinkedIn, with brands gravitating towards subject matter experts (SMEs) over traditional influencers.

"Brands worldwide leverage influencers for brand building, so why not on LinkedIn? In fact, I'd argue that LinkedIn is a better platform in many cases". Saurabh Parmar, fractional CMO

Parmar underscores the platform’s ability to target precise audiences, noting that the waning credibility of traditional influencers could drive demand for authentic interactions with experts who possess deep knowledge of their fields.

"The rise of AI influencers will further disrupt traditional influencer marketing. Ultimately, subject matter experts are here to stay, and LinkedIn, with its professional network, is a better platform. But it will need a better quality of creator/influencer agencies and brand custodians who understand 'real influence vs reach'," he explains.