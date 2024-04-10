WTI Space launches version 2.0, an API-integrated platform for influencer marketing

WTI Space, a product of Savin Communication, announces the launch of its version 2.0 platform, which revolutionised the influencer marketing landscape. It is an API-integrated platform that bridges the gap between influencers, brands, and marketers. The platform’s landing page is live for registration; therefore, influencers and brands can start enrolling. WTI Space will host an event, Trendsetter 2.0, in New Delhi. Over 1500 attendees, including influencers and brands, are expected at the event, which promises to be a landmark event in the influencer marketing calendar.