Xiaomi turns festive rangoli into brand collaboration after viral post

This Diwali, a simple festive tradition turned into an unexpected brand collaboration when Xiaomi India spotted its logo in a creatively crafted rangoli shared by a Twitter user.

Ishita, a newlywed in her mid-twenties, posted a throwback image of a rangoli she had made for her husband Manish, blending their initials "MI" (Manish + Ishita) into the design. However, netizens quickly noticed the resemblance to Xiaomi’s logo, sparking a wave of attention online.

Xiaomi India seized the opportunity, inviting the couple for a "brand bonding" moment. In a light-hearted twist, the brand extended the interaction into a mini-vlog series featuring Ishita and Manish.

The series, currently four episodes in, captures the couple’s visit to Xiaomi’s office, providing a behind-the-scenes look at their reactions and interactions with the brand.