By Shreyas Kulkarni
Innovations

Why does iD Fresh Food’s new ‘Homestyle Wheat Paratha’ packaging resemble a nacho?

The brand calls the triangular packaging an ‘innovation’; must be a proud member of the “What’s in a shape?” club.

It is not every day that a food item’s packaging interests you more than the food itself. But, that day is today because iD Fresh Food's new paratha packaging resembles a nacho.

iD Fresh Food must be an ardent member of the “What’s in a name shape?” club.

P Musthafa, co-founder and CEO, iD Fresh Food said on LinkedIn:

“I’ve always believed product and packaging #Innovation can help one stand out in the clutter.

I’m happy to announce the launch of our latest innovation- iD Homestyle Wheat Paratha.

These soft and tasty triangular-shaped parathas come in a triangular-shaped pack.

While I’m sure that iD Homestyle Parathas will do very well, I’m not sure if they’re to be called parota or paratha or porotta. All I have to say to that is #ManyNamesOneEmotion :)”

‘Homestyle Wheat Paratha’ is a new offering from the Bengaluru-based food company. While the packaging will help catch people’s eye at store shelves and e-commerce pages and become the focal point of communication, we wonder what other ‘innovation’ the brand plans to market.

