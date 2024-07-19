10 tips to help you choose the best family health insurance plans in India

Choose the right sum insured: The sum insured, as you know, is the maximum amount you will receive from the insurer when you file a claim. So, evaluate the medical needs of the family members and choose the sum insured accordingly. Remember, the sum insured has a direct impact on the premium. So, if you choose a high sum insured, your premium will increase. However, if you choose a lower sum insured, it might not be sufficient to meet your medical expenses fully, and you will end up paying from your pocket. So, what’s the option, you may ask? Well, there are 2 options. You can opt for the right sum insured after having a talk with the insurance provider. Alternatively, you can pick a plan with basic coverage and opt for a Top-Up cover that will provide additional coverage. Once the sum insured by your base plan gets exhausted, the top-up plan will kick in. This is also an affordable option.