2023 – The year the mango tree bears fruit

What to expect from the DesignAnswers studio?
“Just like a mango tree bears fruit every alternate year, the launch of any brand design project is a result of the efforts of nearly a year of ideation, conceptualisation and development.” says Hitesh Nigam, Co-Founder, DesignAnswers.
“2023, is the year of bearing fruit for DesignAnswers. With 200+ products in the launch pipeline, brand identities, packaging design, social media campaigns have kept us busy for the most part of 2022”, says Praneeta Shringi, Co-Founder, DesignAnswers.
But that’s not all, our digital Ninjas and Oscar Wildes have created some meaningful campaigns for our clients who have seen growing engagement resulting in repeated campaign development requests, including boosts from influencer marketing. A lot is brewing!
Publications are seeing tractions in the studio and one can expect some beautifully curated coffee table books, journals on geopolitics and much more.
Our teams have grown, and our multi-faceted talent allows for a deeper understanding of business problems that allow us to create compelling and creative solutions for our brands.
With our 7th year anniversary coming up, we are proud to have associated with over 80 brands and organisations and we look forward to 2023 bringing many accolades for our team!