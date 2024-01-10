2023 – The year when cricket on television created and recreated history

IPL on TV was just the beginning, all major cricket events in 2023 asserted TV Supremacy:

- World Test Championship Final – The WTC Final clocked a mammoth reach of 135 million including DD, becoming the most watched Test match on television, as per BARC.

- Asia Cup – The precursor to the World Cup became the most watched edition on TV driving a reach of 275 million on Star Sports while the tournament’s final witnessed a 34% growth in TVR, making it the highest rated match in the history of Asia Cups.

- World Cup – The recently concluded Cricket World Cup saw Star Sports create history. The tournament clocked a TV Reach of 518 million, the highest ever for an ODI World Cup. The World Cup final witnessed its highest ever peak concurrency of 13 Crore and the match rated 154% higher than the previous World Cup final drawing the highest ever rating for a World Cup Match.