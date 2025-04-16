4.12 Cr. viewers watched "Stree 2" in record-setting World TV Premiere on Star Gold!

Premiering on Star Gold on 15th March, 2025, Stree 2 shattered TV viewership records. With a 4.29 TVR, 1.58 Cr. AMA, and a reach of 4.12 crore viewers, it’s now the biggest Hindi TV premiere of the year. Over 1.79 crore households tuned in, reaffirming TV’s unmatched strength in driving mass entertainment making it the biggest Hindi TV premiere of the year so far.

Star Gold outshines the competition

Releasing in the same week as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, Stree 2 emerged as the clear winner. While its rivals clocked in at 2.21 and 1.73 TVR respectively, Stree 2 soared past them with 4.29 TVR — nearly double the next best.

This isn’t just a win; it is a reiteration of Star Gold being India’s preferred destination for Blockbuster Premieres. Fueling excitement for the much-anticipated premiere of Stree 2 on Star Gold, fans were also treated to an exclusive experience with three never-before-seen deleted scenes, adding fresh layers to the premiere telecast of the film.

A Star Gold roundtable with the cast and director that drew over 145 million views immersed fans into the Stree Universe from the vantage point of its makers while tipping a hat to popular fan theories on the internet. A viral reel featuring a debate among the cast about who deserves credit for the film’s theatrical success added to the buzz garnering 64 million views in just a couple of days. Smart content and storytelling turned anticipation into a full-blown frenzy.

Star Gold: Where horror-comedies become TV blockbusters

Stree 2 is just the latest success in a genre Star Gold has made its own. Since 2021, every major horror comedy premiere that broke records on TV has aired on Star Gold — from Laxmii and Bhoot Police to Munjya and Roohi. Star Gold has built a consistent, winning formula by owning the genre and delivering event-worthy premieres to a wide audience.

TV is still the real deal

The Stree 2 premiere is a case study in how TV plays a critical role in media strategy. In a crowded media landscape, TV cuts through with scale, impact, and reliability. For advertisers, broadcasters, and brands alike — Stree 2 is your reminder that when done right, TV garners unmatched reach.

Stree 2’s premiere brought together 1.79 crore households, reinforcing TV’s role as the most powerful vehicle for brands aiming to connect at scale.

A big TV movie premiere isn’t just content—it’s a ‘family event’, a shared living-room moment that brings multiple generations together. This environment offers advertisers a premium, brand-safe space where attention is high, emotions are strong, and storytelling resonates deeply.

That’s exactly why 9 sponsors came on board for the Stree 2 premiere — tapping into the film’s buzz and leveraging its massive reach to build awareness, drive recall and align with a cultural moment that millions participated in, together.

Speaking on success of the Premiere, Neha Khullar, head of marketing, Kenstar said “Blockbuster premieres like Stree 2, with a TVR of 4.3 and a reach of 4.12 crore, strongly influence media planning by showcasing TV’s continued ability to deliver mass reach with high impact. For brands these aren’t just numbers—they represent moments of cultural convergence where families come together, engage deeply, and are more receptive to communication.

These viewership successes validate investments in TV as a top-funnel medium, especially when we’re looking to launch a campaign, introduce a new product, or strengthen recall. They help brands achieve visibility at scale, and do so within a brand-safe, premium, and emotionally engaging environment.”

Varun Mundra, group head - Media & Innovations, Motilal Oswal said “When something like Stree 2 pulls in over 40 million viewers, it’s a solid reminder of TV’s power in India. For sheer reach, especially during moments when families watch together, TV still delivers. These kinds of spikes often nudge us to rethink media allocations. So yes, numbers like these directly shape smarter, more impactful planning.”

TV continues to deliver high-value integrations that spark conversation, command attention and create memorable brand experiences—all on one screen, at the same time.

