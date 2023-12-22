700 Moms endorse Kinder Creamy as a Perfect Mini-Snack

The collaboration between Kinder Creamy and more than 700 moms on Instagram marked a groundbreaking achievement, emerging as one of the most extensive influencer engagements in recent times. This dynamic campaign garnered an astounding reach of over 11 million+ users, with an impressive engagement rate of 2x. The heartwarming stories shared by moms resonated deeply with the audience and generated over 12 million+ views and a staggering 50,000 comments across the platform. These results emphasise not only the delicious appeal of Kinder Creamy but also an extraordinary level of execution in influencer initiatives.