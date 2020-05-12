8 Bit Media honors healthcare heroes with an UN-markable gesture

SkinEasi® activ is an anti-chafing gel, generally used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Within a few weeks into the COVID-19 outbreak, photos of global healthcare workers with bruises caused by their masks started going viral across social media. A single picture of these PPE (Personal Protection Equipment)-bruised faces, spoke a thousand words about the overwhelming stress on the healthcare fraternity and facilities globally.
Even as India was appreciating its COVID Warriors by clanging vessels and donating funds for PPEs, a marketing communications agency in Mumbai has chosen to lend its support to Indian COVID-19 Warriors in a very unusual manner.
8 Bit Media, which also handles the marketing duties for SkinEasi® - a brand owned by Amaterasu Lifesciences – realized that one of their client’s products could be a timely addition into the frontline worker’s protective arsenal. Their recent donation includes several tubes of SkinEasi® activ to the attending staff at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
From our conversation with the team at 8 Bit Media, we were given to understand that SkinEasi® activ is an anti-chafing gel, generally used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The gel when applied creates a second skin like barrier that reduces the constant friction between the mask and the skin, without compromising on PPE safety. The rashes and bruises caused by masks are also purportedly dangerous when staff is in contact with COVID-19 patients, since any exposed skin can become a potential entry point for the COVID virus.
Commenting on the unusual nature of this donation, Co-Founder/Partner at 8 Bit Media, Mr. Himanshu Parmekar said, “Our contribution being enabled by one of our own client’s products, has bolstered our belief in Amaterasu’s mission and product ```````even further. While the facial scars on healthcare workers are nothing short of battle-scars, our small contribution aims to ensure that they remain just that, instead of posing a risk to our frontline workers, who are going above and beyond their duties to keep us all safe. This is just our way of saying thank you and stay safe!”