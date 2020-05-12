8 Bit Media honors healthcare heroes with an UN-markable gesture

Commenting on the unusual nature of this donation, Co-Founder/Partner at 8 Bit Media, Mr. Himanshu Parmekar said, “Our contribution being enabled by one of our own client’s products, has bolstered our belief in Amaterasu’s mission and product ```````even further. While the facial scars on healthcare workers are nothing short of battle-scars, our small contribution aims to ensure that they remain just that, instead of posing a risk to our frontline workers, who are going above and beyond their duties to keep us all safe. This is just our way of saying thank you and stay safe!”