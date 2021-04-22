A first in 5 years, the World Television Premiere of Laxmii breaks TV viewership records

Hindi movie channels have always been a predominant genre in television broadcasting, reaching out to millions of movie-loving viewers every week. Indian audiences, with a high affinity for Hindi movies, have also cherished the opportunity of watching their favorite as well as latest blockbuster movies on TV straight from the comfort of their home. As a result, alongside other major TV genres like GECs and Live sports, Movie channels have also grown steadily in the last 5 years. One of the less known or less talked about high points of Hindi movie channels has been the success of movie premieres on TV wherein Hindi movie channels have garnered a vast reception from television audiences.