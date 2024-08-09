A new era of premium motorcycling begins as Hero MotoCorp presents its first 'Hero Premia' store in New Delhi.

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Hero MotoCorp's new Premia store in New Delhi is more than just a shop; it's an entire ambiance that's reshaping the luxury motorbike and scooter market.
The world's largest manufacturer of motorbikes and scooters, Hero MotoCorp, recently opened its first-ever "Premia" store in New Delhi, and it's a game-changer. This elegant new store is all about elevating India's luxury ride scene. Eight of Hero MotoCorp's best models are available at the Hero Premia store, which is more than just a place to shop; it's an experience with exclusive areas for Hero, VIDA and Harley-Davidson.
This spot is all set to become the go-to for anyone in the area looking for top-notch, premium motorcycles and scooters, bringing a whole new vibe to the busy automotive landscape.
The inauguration ceremony was a great success, with Dr. Pawan Munjal, the Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, taking centre stage to hand over the keys to the first lucky customers of the Mavrick 440, VIDA V1, and Harley-Davidson X440. This occasion was a bold declaration of Hero MotoCorp's commitment to its clients. By personally delivering these legendary motorcycles, the business demonstrated its dedication to active and satisfied customers. Selling motorcycles wasn't the only goal; it was also important to establish trusting relationships and maintain its position as the industry leader in high-end motorbike sales.
For those who love riding, our most recent store openings are groundbreaking! With models like the Maverick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Karizma XMR, Xpulse 200 4V, Xtreme 160R, and VIDA V1, you may explore a world of high-end vehicles. They serve as examples of Hero MotoCorp's cutting-edge design and superior technology. Still, that's not all! We guarantee that you will have the most luxurious experience possible with the extensive selection of Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson products and accessories in this new location. The stores are now the new go-to for everything amazing, whether you're a beginner or an established rider.
Hero MotoCorp is on a mission to elevate the customer experience with its rapidly expanding network of Premia stores. With nearly 40 locations spanning 35 cities, they’re not just growing, they're transforming the customer experience. Each store is a sleek blend of modern architecture and advanced digital tech, crafted to offer a next-level shopping vibe. Hero MotoCorp's Premia outlets combine luxury and innovation. They're raising the bar for what consumers expect from their goods and services, and it all comes down to giving more people accessibility to that excellent experience.
Hero MotoCorp's Premia stores are all about next-level customer service. Forget about just purchasing a bike; these shops provide a comprehensive experience with elite Premia Sales experts who provide you with individualised guidance and solutions. These experts ensure that every visit is easy and delightful because they are not just highly talented but also extremely knowledgeable about technology. The main objective is to guarantee that you have a memorable, excellent service experience rather than merely a fantastic ride.
Hero MotoCorp's new Premia store in New Delhi represents a major advancement in the company’s premiumization journey. By combining exceptional customer service with innovative product offerings and an expanding network, Hero MotoCorp has set new standards in the premium motorcycle and scooter market. It's more than just a shop; it's an entire ambiance that's reshaping the luxury motorbike and scooter market. So, if you’re ready to level up your ride game, stop by the Premia store where excellence meets innovation. It’s time to ride in style like never before!