Aakash Digital’s campaign earmarked as the ‘Anthem of comebacks’

Success stories have always been powerful in making an impact but it’s the comeback stories that have had the true potential to inspire. There have been innumerable instances where the comeback stories have relished exponentially, most often because of the added zeal that one beholds to return to the forefront. Not everyone gets to taste victory on their very first try, hence it's all the more power to those who get up, brush off and try again. Something which is not often backed by society, hitting the comeback road is not always an easy task.