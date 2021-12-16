AbChoicesHueAasaan, a campaign by Finserv MARKETS showcases Sumeet Raghavan; gets the brand messaging right

The campaign highlights the brand’s wide range of categories that include Loans, Cards, Shopping, Insurance, Investments and Payments..
To communicate the simplified buying experience for a customer to achieve his financial goals and lifestyle needs, Finserv MARKETS, an initiative by Bajaj Finserv, launched its brand campaign #AbChoicesHueAasaan.
The campaign #AbChoicesHueAasaan where we can see Sumeet Raghavan playing the protagonist positions Finserv MARKETS as One Marketplace with a unique combination of multiple financial services and lifestyle products under one umbrella. Serving consumers across multifarious domains, this campaign highlights the brand’s wide range of categories that include Loans, Cards, Shopping, Insurance, Investments and Payments.
The brand film featured Sumeet Raghavan playing a middle-class man who’s stuck with never-ending responsibilities and is worried about how to make the right choices. The daily slice of life situations served with a light dose of humour has been able to create an instant connection with the audience. The campaign conveys that one’s daily life responsibilities should in no way disrupt their way of living if they rely on a one-stop destination like Finserv MARKETS.
The brand film did a phenomenal job of communicating all its product categories and leaving an impression on the viewers. Conceptualised by the brand team at Finserv MARKETS, the campaign has been executed by Grapes.