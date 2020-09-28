Absolut India urges viewers to uncolor the ‘isms’ of the world

With the video featuring Swara Bhaskar - an Indian actress & activist, Sushant Divgikr an LGBTQ influencer, Anjali Lama – an unconventional model, Varshita Thatavarthi – another stereotype-defying model, Shivani Boruah - a street style blogger from north-east India, Angira Dhar - a talented actress, Abhishek Paatni - a bold designer, Nirmika Singh - a journalist and song writer. The video displays a strong portrayal of people taking a stand against these common issues which are otherwise not talked about and often frowned upon. With the idea to “Uncolour the isms of the world,” the message that they wish to put out is delivered in an impactful manner through their attitude and body language that symbolizes defiance. Much like taking a step into the beginning of a new world, the video confronts the audience with a seemingly endless barrage of these negative ‘isms’ that have been holding us back. It attempts to act like an eye-opener to these concepts of systemic injustice that exist right before us, without us bothering ourselves with them.