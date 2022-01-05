ADGLOBAL360 renews a Multi-Year eCommerce mandate with Reckitt Benckiser India

Commenting on the renewal of the mandate, Shweta Sharma, Chief Business Officer and Partner, AGL says, “We don’t see RB as a client but as a strategic partner. Since the early days of the eCommerce journey, we have grown together from strength to strength. They are very forward-thinking, and ahead of the curve in the industry. While working together, we have learnt so much from them and look forward to multiplying the value in their business”.