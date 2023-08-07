Adrenaline Rush and Iconic Goals: Shashank Srivastava's Passion for the Premier League

As a brand that understands the power of Premier League's immense popularity as a unifying force, Maruti Suzuki embarked on a visionary journey aimed at bringing the beautiful game closer to its passionate fans. "We began our association with the Premier League with a vision to make the game more accessible to the fans. With the same thought and intention, we introduced the #SwiftLimitlessFanContest, an online quiz with trivia questions about the game, which offered Premier League fans a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to England. On-ground activities further enhanced the excitement, and the winners lived their dream, roaring and cheering for their favourite team. The Premier League association has truly delivered on the attributes of excitement and thrill to our brands.”