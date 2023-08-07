Adrenaline Rush and Iconic Goals: Shashank Srivastava's Passion for the Premier League

With the Premier League season starting on Friday, Shashank discusses how Maruti Suzuki's associations with the Premier League has delivered on the attributes of excitement and thrill to its brands.
The Premier League, often dubbed as the most exciting football league in the world, holds a unique allure that captivates fans and viewers across the globe. With its rich history, dating back to 1992, the league has evolved into a powerhouse of passion, attracting both seasoned football enthusiasts and newcomers to the sport. From nail-biting encounters to jaw-dropping goals, the league's relentless pace and competitive spirit keep fans on the edge of their seats week after week.
As one of the leading names in the Indian automotive industry and a business leader widely recognized as one of the most influential marketers in India, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., knows how to drive passion among consumers. However, beyond the world of cars, Shashank is also an ardent follower of football, with a heart that beats for the exhilarating Premier League. In this interview, we dive into the passion that drives Shashank's love for the Premier League and his cherished memories from past seasons.
Shashank radiates passion when discussing the Premier League, a powerhouse of passion among fans and viewers across the world. "To me, the Premier League means an adrenaline rush as a fan. It's probably one of the most exciting leagues to follow, given the unparalleled quality of matches and the fanfare built around the teams," he shares with a smile.
As India embraces football's fervour, Shashank's passion becomes a testament to the growing popularity of the Premier League in the country. From bustling streets to cosy cafes, fans unite to cheer for their favourite teams, and Shashank finds himself in the heart of this euphoric football culture. The Premier League's universal appeal transcends boundaries and language, uniting fans from all walks of life in a celebration of the beautiful game.
His love affair with the Premier League began in 1992, and over the years, he has developed a deep affinity towards Manchester City. One memory stands out in his mind - an iconic goal that made football history. "It has to be Sergio Aguero's strike against Queens Park Rangers in May 2012. The trajectory of the shot still gives me goosebumps. It led to Manchester City's first league title in 44 years, a moment etched in football folklore," he reminisces.
As we delve deeper into Shashank's connection with the Premier League, it becomes evident that football holds a special place in his heart. Beyond being just a spectator, he sees himself as a part of a united community of fans, celebrating victories and enduring defeats together.
As a true fan, Shashank understands the significance of being part of a united community of supporters. When asked about his preferred viewing method, he reveals, "Well, yes. I do love watching matches on the big screen, together with friends and other fans. The stadium-like atmosphere at the screenings is truly exhilarating."
The Premier League's appeal lies not only in the thrilling matches but also in the intense level of competition between the teams. "What sets the Premier League apart from other big football leagues in the world is the quality of teams and players. Every match is exciting, and the technological advancements in replays that meticulously capture each shot and the ball trajectory from various angles make for a memorable and edge-of-the-seat experience for the viewers," he explains.
As a brand that understands the power of Premier League's immense popularity as a unifying force, Maruti Suzuki embarked on a visionary journey aimed at bringing the beautiful game closer to its passionate fans. "We began our association with the Premier League with a vision to make the game more accessible to the fans. With the same thought and intention, we introduced the #SwiftLimitlessFanContest, an online quiz with trivia questions about the game, which offered Premier League fans a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to England. On-ground activities further enhanced the excitement, and the winners lived their dream, roaring and cheering for their favourite team. The Premier League association has truly delivered on the attributes of excitement and thrill to our brands.”
As Shashank Srivastava reflects on his love for the Premier League bringing alive the essence of football fandom and the rush of emotions that come with every match. With iconic moments etched in his memory, he believes in the power of the Premier League to captivate hearts and minds.
As India continues to be one of the biggest fan markets for the Premier League, Shashank's passion is a testament to the global appeal of the league. With fans like him cheering from the big screen, the Premier League's magic continues to transcend borders, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds united by the love of the beautiful game.