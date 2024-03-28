Adtech Today unveiled: Exploring the future of digital media

Last week in Mumbai, Adtech Today was launched at DigiAdcon 2024, with MMA Global India as the association partner, spotlighting the future of digital media. Adtech Today, a dynamic initiative by ADScholars, offers global video updates, insightful blogs and guest contributions, and candid interviews to keep the community informed. It's a platform where industry leaders share experiences, ensuring users stay ahead of industry trends. What sets Adtech Today apart is its emphasis on collaboration, evident in every shared story and insight, sparking intrigue to delve deeper into its offerings.