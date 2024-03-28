Adtech Today unveiled: Exploring the future of digital media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Explore digital media's future at Adtech Today's launch, spotlighting collaboration and innovation in DigiAdCon 2024.
Last week in Mumbai, Adtech Today was launched at DigiAdcon 2024, with MMA Global India as the association partner, spotlighting the future of digital media. a dynamic initiative by ADScholars, offers global video updates, insightful blogs and guest contributions, and candid interviews to keep the community informed. It's a platform where industry leaders share experiences, ensuring users stay ahead of industry trends. What sets Adtech Today apart is its emphasis on collaboration, evident in every shared story and insight, sparking intrigue to delve deeper into its offerings.
Spearheaded by Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO, and founder of ADScholars, Adtech Today emerged from practical insights and real-world experiences. His vision for a platform focused on substance over style set the tone for the event.
Ankit Banga, chief business officer at FCB/SIX, and Tanya Saihgal, Lead of Content & PR at MMA Global India, joined for a candid chat on "Digital Next: Innovation and Engagement," where they explored digital transformations and the crucial role of AI in audience engagement. Banga emphasised, "Use AI to form a base, not to form a solution," highlighting the significance of leveraging AI as a foundational tool in digital strategies.
Amidst the vibrant atmosphere, a highlight of the event was the felicitation segment honoured individuals and companies leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Ameer Ismail, president of Lintas Live, MullenLowe Lintas Group, was celebrated for his transformative contributions to the PR industry, and recognised as a Stalwart Leader in PR and Communications. Vishnu Kanth Gokul, chief growth officer at Two99, was honoured as a community builder for his remarkable efforts in fostering a vibrant digital ecosystem.
Ankoor Dasguupta, chief marketing officer at Shisham Digital, received the Digital Kaizen Leader award for his relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in digital marketing. Shailja Saraswati, chief content officer at Omnicom Media Group, India, was honoured the Woman Advertising Maven for her visionary leadership in crafting impactful storytelling solutions.
White Rivers Media, a dynamic digital marketing agency, received accolades for its innovative strategies and impactful campaigns, solidifying its position as an independent powerhouse in the industry.
The unveiling of the Adtech Today magazine by the honored guests emphasised the platform's role as a key source for industry insights and expert analysis.
The keynote session led by Moneka Khurana, country head at MMA Global India, provided invaluable insights into the State of AI in Marketing, offering a glimpse into the evolving landscape of AI adoption and its implications for marketers.
The event ended with a lively panel discussion featuring industry experts like Kosal Malladi, Madison Loop; Reena Jagtap, Henkel; Shetanshu Dikshit, Pernod Ricard; Shrenik Gandhi, White Rivers Media, and Ankoor Dasguupta, Shisham Digital as the esteemed panellists moderated by Srikanth Rayaprolu, exploring AI's transformative power in content creation, brand storytelling, and campaign personalisation.
DigiAdCon 2024 by Adtech Today, concluded with a strong emphasis on innovation and collaboration, inspiring attendees to continue driving progress in digital advertising.