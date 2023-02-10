AJIO presents It's A Girl Thing India Powered by Reliance Digital and Co-Powered by SUGAR Cosmetics Culminates On A Resounding Note

IAGT India brought attention to significant issues and challenges that young girls/ women face in India and around the world.
AJIO presents It's A Girl Thing India Powered by Reliance Digital and Co-Powered by SUGAR Cosmetics, wrapped up its first on-ground season with a bang. One day festival on February 4th, at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, saw guests from multiple standings talking about a myriad of topics.
The AJIO All Stars Stage featured and celebrated the power of sisterhood through scintillating in stand-up comedy, music, conversations, dance and much more. With fashion game on point and looking super stylish were amazing women creators who set the stage on fire, left the audience into splits, or grooving and not leaving without giving witty food for thought.
The fact that it happened on-ground for the very first time added to the excitement. The energy at the venue was filled with all kinds of excited fans, beautiful & powerful women enjoying the performances, panel discussions, food, fashion, and flea.
The Reliance Unfiltered Stage saw the creators weaving stories as how they leverage their way through technology to become the best version of themselves.
IAGT India, in its first on-ground edition established the importance of generation equality, marking wonderful examples of India’s potential towards social inclusivity and this was furthered through the association with Girl Up (an initiative of United Nations Foundation).
The SUGAR Cosmetics Hangout zone saw a great deal of conversations about breaking societal barriers, mental health, self -love and much more. These creators and influencers had a great time, exploring different looks, going all out to bring out their creative best.
Last but not the least the flea market that was set up at the venue not only added extra punch of fun and flavour to the day, but also supported women lead businesses.
In a nutshell IAGT India truly brought attention to significant issues and challenges that young girls/ women face in India and around the world.
Along with celebrating sisterhood and rejecting obsolete standards, they engaged the audiences in meaningful discussions about a variety of topics, including financial freedom, sustainability, body positivity, self-love and mental health.
Speaking about the association, Vineeth Nair, the CEO of AJIO said, “AJIO has always believed in Fashion to be the catalyst of self-love, empowerment and the strongest form of expression. AJIO, through fashion and lifestyle strives to transform our world from gender-equal to gender-responsive in as many ways possible. Making it special was the creators A-game at fashion and conversations at AJIO All Star Stage, that truly inspired the younger generation.”
"Reliance Digital aims to make a fabulous community which is digital first and tech friendly", a Reliance Digital spokesperson said of the association. In this season of It's A Girl Thing India, we witnessed the most amazing creators have candid conversations at the Reliance Digital Unfiltered Stage about how the simplest of technology made them inspire and achieve those dreams beyond imagination.
Turning out to be an absolutely synergistic association with It's a Girl Thing India, Reliance Digital, through technology continues to inspire the generation of women now and to come."
Commenting on the collaboration, Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics says, “The brand’s philosophy since inception has been of empowering women to look beyond societal approvals and be comfortable, confident & bold in their own skin. And this collaboration with ‘It’s A Girl Thing India’ has definitely helped the brand to move a step closer towards our larger vision. In its first on-ground season at ‘It’s A Girl Thing India’, we saw engaging conversations that bonded women at the SUGAR Cosmetics Hangout zone. This hangout space was also a platform for young, creative, budding entrepreneurs to connect, exchange ideas, and create a fun and inviting atmosphere. ‘It’s A Girl Thing India’ has proved to be impactful for SUGAR Cosmetics, by celebrating womanhood and providing a platform for women across the country to be their true selves, unapologetically.”