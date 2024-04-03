Amazon Prime Video’s 'Jaggu Dada Mode' sets brands abuzz for April Fool's Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The fictional feature promised viewers an immersive experience of watching their favourite shows in Jackie Shroff's distinctive style and swagger.
In a playful twist for April Fool's Day, Amazon Prime Video partnered with iconic Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff to pull off a prank that had everyone in stitches. The collaboration introduced Jaggu Dada Mode - a fictional feature rolled out on Prime Video, promising viewers an immersive experience of watching their favourite shows in Jackie Shroff's distinctive style and swagger.
The concept behind Jaggu Dada Mode was simple yet genius: viewers were led to believe they could switch the language settings on Prime Video to enjoy all content dubbed in Jackie Shroff's signature mannerisms. From intense dramas to side-splitting comedies, every line would be delivered with the charm and flair that only Jackie Shroff could bring to the screen.
To bring this lighthearted prank to life, Prime Video released a demo video featuring Jackie Shroff himself, showcasing the so-called Jaggu Dada Mode. In the video, Jackie Shroff playfully dubbed over dialogues from popular Prime Video shows like "Paatal Lok" and "Family Man," turning serious moments into laugh-out-loud comedy with his unique delivery style.
But the fun didn't stop there. Amazon Prime Video's prank set off a wave of creativity across social media, with brands such as Swiggy, Lenskart, Tinder, Ola Electric, Instax, Goibibo, Dineout, Spicejet, QuackQuack, Club Mahindra, and Chocopie joining in on the laughter. Each brand added its own twist to the meme, amplifying the hilarity and giving audiences even more reasons to chuckle.
For those keen to join in on the amusement, some of the participating brands' social media posts can be found below:
Lenskart
Neeman's
Burger King
Goibibo
Pizza Hut
Ola
Tinder
Swiggy Dineout
Spicejet
QuackQuack
Club Mahindra
Instax
Amazon Prime Video's whimsical prank added a dash of humour and creativity to the April Fool's Day celebrations, bringing smiles to viewers and participants alike across various social media platforms.