Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ), a Govt. enterprise, partners with Eggfirst for its digital marketing duties

The association will see Eggfirst drive the digital presence of AMTZ across investment community, healthcare consumers and digital platforms.
Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone, widely known as AMTZ, has empaneled Eggfirst as its digital agency. Eggfirst has been empaneled to manage the complete digital mandate for AMTZ.
AMTZ is one of the world’s largest medical technology manufacturing clusters with over 100 companies working on research, development and production of life saving medical devices.
Talking about their association with Eggfirst, Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director and CEO – AMTZ, said, "Our vision is to address the shortage of critical healthcare technologies in India and move progressively towards a stage of self-sufficiency. And at a time when it has become essential for every brand to continuously engage with its stakeholders, we are partnering with Eggfirst to help us develop our communication framework on the digital front for high complexity medical devices”.
Ravi Banka, founder and MD – Eggfirst, said on the association, “Working with a government organization comes with a whole new scale of responsibilities, but at the same time, we are confident of our digital capabilities and are excited to play our role in building of the nation.”
Ashish Banka, Co-founder and CEO – Eggfirst, added, "We are honoured to get an opportunity to partner with AMTZ in their mission to showcase India as a global leader in medical technology. We are positive that our strategies will not only help strengthen the brand’s online presence, but we intend to attract more and more innovators to this emerging sector."
The association will see Eggfirst drive the digital presence of AMTZ across investment community, healthcare consumers and digital platforms. For Eggfirst, this comes on the heels of recent account wins like Simpolo Ceramics and Ambuja Cement.