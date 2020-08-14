Anniversary Special: A walk through Zee Café’s 20 Glorious Years of shaping the English entertainment genre

As viewers evolved, so did their lifestyles and preferences. The hyper-connected and internet-savvy generation was hungry for content that is fresh and trending. However, early 2000s had the English category rely on shows that are dated. It was only with Zee Café being one of the early players, that viewers were introduced with shows that aired ‘Along With The US.’ An initiative like this not just satiated their need to follow the latest trends but also paved the way to a new wave in television programming. Over the years, the channel diversified into more and more untapped territories with the introduction of British dramas with ‘BBC First’ – a first in a category dominated by American-content. Another was bringing the scale and grandeur of Hollywood with dramas that stimulated viewers intellect and kept them on the edge with the flagship block ‘Hollywood On Café.’