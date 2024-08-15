Axis Bank champions Sanskrit in new cybersecurity initiative for India’s 78th Independence Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative introduces a fresh approach by Axis Bank, intertwining Sanskrit with cybersecurity in honour of India’s 78th Independence Day.
As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private sector banks, has unveiled an innovative campaign that’s as culturally significant as it is practical. In an era where cybercrime is on the rise, the bank’s latest initiative, the Sanskrit Password campaign, ingeniously intertwines the revival of one of the world’s oldest languages with the pressing need for stronger online security.
At the heart of this campaign is a simple yet powerful idea: using Sanskrit to create robust, memorable passwords. Through Sanskrit Password Generator, this dedicated portal prompts users to enter an English word and four digits on the website. The tool then generates a secure password by translating these inputs into Sanskrit and also offers the user tips to remember the password.
This clever approach combines the complexity of one of the oldest languages in the world, generating passwords that are both secure and steeped in cultural heritage. It’s a modern solution with ancient roots, perfectly timed for a nation that is increasingly digital yet deeply connected to its traditions.
The brand film accompanying the campaign is entirely in Sanskrit, with English subtitles. Set in a classroom with a Sanskrit professor, the film offers a fresh perspective on online security, underscoring the idea that ancient wisdom remains relevant in the digital age. It’s a blend of the old and the new, a reminder that safeguarding our digital identities can go hand in hand with preserving our linguistic heritage.
Using Sanskrit to create passwords is a genius idea by Axis Bank. By leveraging the complexity and unique characteristics of Sanskrit, a language rich in history but unfamiliar to most cybercriminals, the initiative offers a highly secure alternative to conventional passwords.