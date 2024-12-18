Baba Sehgal and ABCD hit the right notes with the #EasyBreezyABCD campaign

Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCD) has teamed up with iconic desi rapper Baba Sehgal to launch the #EasyBreezyABCD campaign, a vibrant music video initiative designed to simplify financial management while striking a nostalgic chord with audiences. Live since 12th December, the high-energy video highlights ABCD’s commitment to making finance more accessible and engaging, with Baba Sehgal’s signature charisma adding a fresh, entertaining twist to financial services marketing.

The music video has been a resounding success, amassing over 124 million views and thousands of shares across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Josh within just 5 days of its release. Its infectious energy resonated with audiences, helping the campaign reach new heights of popularity.

Adding to its impact was the #EasyBreezyABCD Challenge on Josh, which encouraged users to participate by creating dance videos inspired by the campaign. Thousands of users joined in, showcasing their creativity and further expanding the campaign’s footprint.

Strategic promotions played a pivotal role in amplifying the campaign’s reach. Paid advertisements, bolstered by meme-driven content, ensured widespread visibility across digital platforms. Additionally, collaborations with influencers—ranging from micro and nano creators to established celebrities—helped the campaign connect with diverse audience segments, making it accessible to people from all walks of life.

The campaign cleverly showcases the ABCD app’s positioning as the go-to platform for effortlessly managing finances. Launched in April 2024, the app has rapidly made its mark in the financial services industry by offering a seamless, user-friendly interface. It brings together a comprehensive suite of services, including investments, insurance, loans, and more, on a single platform. Gamified engagement remains one of its standout features, rewarding users for achieving financial milestones and encouraging smarter financial habits.

As the campaign continues to gain momentum, it sets a new benchmark for creativity and customer-centricity in the financial services industry. By tapping into nostalgia, leveraging digital culture, and fostering audience participation, ABCD has proven that finance can be made not only simple but also enjoyable.





