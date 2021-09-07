Beam Suntory bags international awards held in London and California for its Blends

With a Gold and Double Gold at SIP Awards and bronze at London Spirits Competition, Oaksmith® Gold’ and ‘Oaksmith® International’ bags global recognition.
Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky began the company which accounted for deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and a vision of Growing for Good. With great global recognition and recall for their brand which includes the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker’s Mark® bourbon brands to name a few, the brand has been scaling great heights ever since.
Quite recently, Beam Suntory’s international blended whisky Oaksmith® Gold bagged global recognition with astounding wins at international awards held in London and California for its blends, marking them to be India’s first International Blended Whisky to garner such global appreciation.
At the 13th Annual SIP Awards at California, USA, ‘Oaksmith® Gold’ and its blend variant ‘Oaksmith® International’ won Gold and Double Gold - a testament to its finest Japanese craftsmanship and world-class quality Oaksmith® delivers for its commitment to purity, precision and finest ingredients. The SIP Awards are the world’s only internationally recognized spirits competition which hosts real consumers on the judging panel. To the brand's appreciation, both blend variants of Oaksmith® competed with more than 1,000 brands from 49 countries, judged on the basis of aroma, taste and finish.
In addition to this, both ‘Oaksmith® Gold’ and ‘Oaksmith® International’ won bronze for quality, value & packaging at the 4th London Spirits Competition, an international competition that serves as the ultimate seal of approval in the spirits industry globally. The judging panel at the 4th London Spirits Competition chaired jurors of spirits industry experts, with commercial buying responsibility, to ensure that the competition winners were exactly the type of spirits preferred by trade as well as the end consumer.
Commenting on their phenomenal success at the said international competitions, Neeraj Kumar, managing director, Beam Suntory India stated that, “It is a moment of great pride for our whisky brands ‘Oaksmith® Gold’ and ‘Oaksmith® International’ to receive a grand recognition at both SIP Awards and London Spirits Competition. Oaksmith® is a premium Indian whisky crafted by Suntory’s Chief Blender, Shinji Fukuyo and combines the finest Scotch Malts and smoothest American Bourbons using unmatched Japanese blending techniques, bringing the best of East and West.”
“These awards are a true honor and testament to the very reason Oaksmith® was launched in India - to be a brand of choice for all, while continuing to offer a premium experience to our Indian consumers. We are extremely delighted that both blend variants ‘Oaksmith® Gold’ and ‘Oaksmith® International’ performed so well at these global award platforms,” added Kumar.
Ever since its inception into the Indian market in December 2019, the brand has rapidly been expanding its geographies across the country and the appreciation from consumers is also never-ending. Oaksmith® is diligently crafted to achieve a blend like no other which has resulted in high quality, smooth spirit that enriches the nose and is balanced on the palate with a full-bodied, delightful long finish. The launch of Oaksmith® in India has been a key aspect of Beam Suntory’s envisioned growth strategy. This has clearly signified the importance of the Indian markets when it comes to global spirits. Now with critical international accolades in their kitty, Beam Suntory’s steps ahead look sturdier than ever.