Beam Suntory bags international awards held in London and California for its Blends

Ever since its inception into the Indian market in December 2019, the brand has rapidly been expanding its geographies across the country and the appreciation from consumers is also never-ending. Oaksmith® is diligently crafted to achieve a blend like no other which has resulted in high quality, smooth spirit that enriches the nose and is balanced on the palate with a full-bodied, delightful long finish. The launch of Oaksmith® in India has been a key aspect of Beam Suntory’s envisioned growth strategy. This has clearly signified the importance of the Indian markets when it comes to global spirits. Now with critical international accolades in their kitty, Beam Suntory’s steps ahead look sturdier than ever.