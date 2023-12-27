Brands that shined brightest in Christmas 2023.
In the heart of India, Christmas brings joy, warmth, and magic . With colorful decorations and cheerful carols in the air, we can't help but notice something special—the best Christmas campaigns of 2023 in India
Apollo Tyres reveals a touching Christmas campaign that tells a moving story about a father and a young girl. In this emotional narrative, the girl, who has sadly lost her mother, shares her sincere desire with Santa to reunite with her. Apollo Tyres' heartwarming Christmas campaign is a celebration of love, family, and the enchantment of the season.
Zomato, the prominent food delivery giant in India, unveils the enchantment of Christmas in its heartwarming campaign. The advertisement weaves a story around late-night deliveries, creating a sense of anticipation reminiscent of eagerly awaiting Santa Claus.
Nutella, the beloved hazelnut cocoa spread from Ferrero, is spreading festive warmth through its holiday campaign, featuring Ranveer Singh.
Ferrero India, a branch of the Ferrero Group, is set to captivate the holiday season with dual Christmas campaigns showcasing Hrithik Roshan for Ferrero Rocher and Sara Ali Khan with Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Capturing the essence of the festive season, the Runwal Group introduces a heartwarming Christmas-themed ad film that tells an enchanting tale of holiday magic. The film beautifully encapsulates the warmth and love that characterize the holiday season, extending beyond mere decorations to embrace the heartfelt connections with loved ones.
Honoring India's diverse cultural fabric and the distinct celebration of Christmas, the online bus ticketing platform redBus presents a heartwarming film. The narrative unfolds with a man and his granddaughter setting out on a journey to Kochi to immerse themselves in the joyous Christmas festivities.
In a festive turn of events, Licious makes a compelling argument for stretching out the Christmas celebration throughout December, leaving Santa Claus surprised and arriving ahead of schedule.