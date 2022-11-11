BoroPlus kicks off its winter campaign with Bollywood’s most versatile actor, Akshay Kumar

The campaign comes as winter is set in parts of the country. Part of the BoroPlus portfolio lends itself well to the season.
Cold air, dry indoor heat, low humidity levels, and harsh winter is on their way to steal away the moisture of your skin. This can leave your skin looking a lot less radiant than usual, not only your face, but also your hands, feet, and other exposed areas. Fortunately, we have a solution to it, something to pamper your skin regardless of age and skin type. Yes, BoroPlus, is an all-rounder cream for you and your family that has now become quite synonymous with ayurvedic antiseptic creams across the globe.
With winter around the corner, FMCG major has launched a new TVC for its BoroPlus Ayurvedic antiseptic cream to reestablish the age-old message of preventive, curative, and healing ayurvedic ointment for rough and dry skin. To spread the message further, Emami roped in Bollywood’s most versatile actor Akshay Kumar as the new brand ambassador for its brand BoroPlus Ayurvedic antiseptic cream.
BoroPlus TVC open ups with Akshay Kumar recommending his mother to use BoroPlus Ayurvedic antiseptic cream instead of normal oil for her cracked heels. On being asked about the gift from her sister, Kumar offers the same cream for her dry skin, further Akshay Kumar pitch the same cream to the little kid in the house for treatment of skin rash. Further brand builds up the message that how BoroPlus is enriched with 10 Antiseptic herbs and is suited for all skin types and ages with multipurpose treatment to dry skin, rough lips, cracked heels, and night cream that keeps your skin soft and glowing and can even be used as antiseptic. The brand also establishes the message of care and happiness for family members – #ParivaarKiKhushiyaan
Akshay Kumar’s multidimensional personality extends his filmy superstar persona to that of a dutiful son, a committed husband, a loving father, and a responsible citizen. From Macho Man to Pad Man, to the emotional jerks, to his extraordinary comic timing, to the action hero, he embodies a multi-faceted persona. BoroPlus finds the multi-faceted values represented by Akshay Kumar a perfect fit for the multi-purpose functions of the brand," said Priti A. Sureka, director, Emami Limited.
Boroplus is a celebrity Brand. Emami is popular as a company that has established its brands through strong celebrity endorsements. Emami often ropes in brand ambassadors to advertise its products. Celebrity endorsements from the company involve actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among several others.
Emami is a leading and admired personal care products and healthcare company from India, with a growing global presence and a portfolio of household brand names such as Boroplus, Navratna, Fair and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Kesh King, She Comfort, Mentho Plus Balm and Fast Relief. Regarded as an antiseptic cream not only for Indian consumers but also in foreign lands like Russia and Ukraine, the Boroplus advertising journey has gained global recognition just like its product reach.
“Brands build legacy on a foundation of trust. Emami and it’s brand BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream have built upon a strong heritage of consumer trust over nearly four decades by virtue of its quality and efficacy. I feel very happy to be associated with a trusted brand like BoroPlus and become a part of Emami family, which is a very popular household name in the world of personal care," said Akshay Kumar.