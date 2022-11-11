BoroPlus kicks off its winter campaign with Bollywood’s most versatile actor, Akshay Kumar

BoroPlus TVC open ups with Akshay Kumar recommending his mother to use BoroPlus Ayurvedic antiseptic cream instead of normal oil for her cracked heels. On being asked about the gift from her sister, Kumar offers the same cream for her dry skin, further Akshay Kumar pitch the same cream to the little kid in the house for treatment of skin rash. Further brand builds up the message that how BoroPlus is enriched with 10 Antiseptic herbs and is suited for all skin types and ages with multipurpose treatment to dry skin, rough lips, cracked heels, and night cream that keeps your skin soft and glowing and can even be used as antiseptic. The brand also establishes the message of care and happiness for family members – #ParivaarKiKhushiyaan