Bottomline Media facilitates iconic design partnership with Bonito, Gauri Khan, and Manish Malhotra

Bottomline Media, a distinguished leader in global marketing and talent management, has unveiled its latest venture in interior design. In a move that brings together Bonito, India’s foremost full-homes-only interior design brand, with renowned interior designer Gauri Khan and celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Bottomline Media has orchestrated a collaboration set to elevate the standards of luxury interiors in Mumbai and Bengaluru. This innovative partnership promises to introduce a new level of sophistication and elegance to high-end home design.
The campaign is a testament to Bottomline Media’s prowess in building impactful partnerships, aims to make a significant mark in the luxury interior design sector. By merging Khan’s expertise in creating refined and elegant spaces with Malhotra’s fashion-forward design sensibilities, and combining these with Bonito’s cutting-edge design approach, the initiative is poised to set a new benchmark for luxury home interiors. The synergy between these leading talents and brands is expected to redefine how luxury living spaces are envisioned and experienced.
In orchestrating this ambitious collaboration, Bottomline Media has played a pivotal role in managing the multifaceted elements of the project. The firm’s extensive network and strategic insights have been crucial in ensuring a seamless integration of talent and vision, reflecting the highest standards of design excellence. Its role extends beyond mere facilitation; it involves meticulous planning and execution to align the creative visions of Khan and Malhotra with Bonito’s design ethos, ensuring a cohesive and impactful campaign.
Jugjot Singh Wasson, chief marketing officer at Bonito Designs, comments: “We at Bonito Designs are revolutionizing the interior design landscape in India by democratizing access to celebrity interior designs. The collaboration with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra has been important in building a stronger emotional connection with the audience who can now visualize and interact with celebrity-inspired spaces and experience meticulously curated signature materials and textures across our excellence centres in Mumbai & Bengaluru. We are happy to have been associated with Bottomline Media for the past 3 years in making this collaboration successful.”
Tanaaz Bhatia, founder and managing director of Bottomline Media Pvt. Ltd., emphasizes the strength of this collaboration: “Bonito trusts that we will execute their vision to perfection. For this project, we’ve seamlessly integrated Manish Malhotra’s expertise in design, Gauri Khan’s refined interior aesthetics, and Bonito’s excellence in luxury living. The result is an experience that stands unparalleled. At Bottomline Media, we are committed to crafting campaigns that drive business impact, overseeing every element—from strategy and creative development to endorsements and integrations.”
As the campaign unfolds, Bottomline Media continues to set new standards in luxury home design, further solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in creative and strategic partnerships.