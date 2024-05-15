Bottomline Media’s Latest Campaign for Scott Eyewear features Bollywood’s Hottest ‘Duo’ Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The star–studded campaign has garnered a lot of attention with its perfect blend of fashion-forward trends with timeless appeal.
Bottomline Media, in association with Scott Eyewear recently launched Brand’s highly anticipated collection of eyewear for Spring-Summer 2024 featuring the duo Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Scott Eyewear is set to stun the fashion-verse with its versatile, stylish, glamorous, and unique range of sunglasses and optical frames.
The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Bottomline Media - the global integrated marketing & Talent Management Company. Scott Eyewear’s Spring Summer 2024 campaign features captivating visuals and immersive storytelling, capturing the essence of summer: the imagery transports viewers into a world of effortless sophistication. The campaign highlights a stunning array of sunglasses and optical frames that effortlessly blend fashion-forward trends with timeless appeal.
Bottomline Media has been associated with Scott Eyewear for over 8 years, creating and executing concepts, developing and guiding strategy, onboarding impactful brand ambassadors and handling all aspects of content production for the brand.
Speaking on the campaign, Amit Parikh, director, Sterling said, “We truly value the longstanding partnership with Bottomline Media. It has ensured our Scott Eyewear’s campaign embodies fashion-forward style, and resonates with a young, vibrant audience who has the dynamic pulse of current trends. With every campaign, Bottomline Media’s creative guidance have elevated the brand appeal amongst the eyewear aficionados”.
Tanaaz Bhatia, Bottomline Media Pvt. Ltd., said, “The high level of trust and independence we have received over the years is genuinely unparalleled, and I feel it is reflected in the ideas and work we have produced. Our strategy for Spring Summer campaign was based on three key pillars: captivating, engaging, and playful- making it a celebration of contemporary fashion and sophistication that Scott Eyewear embodies. Our Ambassadors- Ananya and Aditya bring an undeniable charisma and style to the campaign, making it an absolute visual treat. We believe this campaign will not only resonate with the audience and elevate the brand's appeal to new heights."
Bottomline Media’s creative ideas for Scott Eyewear include everything from changing how the brand experiments with visuals, the story telling, social media and other content, as well as onboarding the biggest and best names as style ambassadors. In its entirety, this approach has generated excitement and relevance for the brand and carved a niche in an already saturated market. Celebrity endorsement began with the Autumn-Winter 2019 collection, for which father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam Kapoor were tapped as style ambassadors. The 2022 & 2023 collection was endorsed by then-styled ambassadors Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra.
