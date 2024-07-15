Browse kitchen appliances on Bajaj Mall, and get them on No Cost EMI

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Discover a wide variety of kitchen appliances on Bajaj Mall and visit our partner stores to get flexible No Cost EMI plans and zero down payment schemes.
The kitchen is the heart of any home, where delicious food is prepared, and families spend time together. You can enhance your culinary experience with the right appliances that help you better, easier, and faster. From prep toolkit essentials to high-tech gadgets, Bajaj Mall offers wide-ranging, from microwave ovens to water purifiers. You browse through a variety of kitchen appliances and shortlist the ones which suit all your needs.
Getting a fully equipped set of kitchen appliances can burden your wallet to a great extent. Whether you are building a new kitchen or renovating an existing one, it is a costly endeavour. In such cases, using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, customers can purchase necessary kitchen appliances on No Cost EMIs.
In this article we shall discuss essential kitchen appliances and how you can get them on No Cost EMI. We will also highlight a few kitchen appliances, provide pricing information, and outline the advantages of utilising the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
A well-stocked kitchen doesn't have to break the bank with fancy gadgets. However, there are a few essentials you'll need for basic meal prep and cooking. Check out this list:
Refrigerator: The fridge is hands down the most important tool for keeping your food fresh and safe to eat.
Mixer grinder: This versatile gadget is perfect for grinding spices, blending ingredients, and making delicious batters.
Cooktop/stove: You can't cook without a good cooktop! Whether you prefer gas, electric, or induction, make sure you have one that suits your style.
Microwave: When it comes to reheating leftovers, defrosting food, or whipping up quick meals, a microwave is a game-changer.
Electric kettle: Need a quick cuppa or some instant noodles? An electric kettle is your go-to for boiling water in a flash.
Chimney/exhaust fan: Keep your kitchen smoke-free and smelling fresh with a chimney or exhaust fan that sucks up all the greasy fumes.
Having these essential items in your kitchen will make cooking a breeze and ensure you're well-equipped to whip up delicious meals.
Please note: Prices are subject to change. Refer to Bajaj Mall for the latest pricing.
Here's how it works:
Find your appliance: Check out the extensive collection of kitchen appliances on the Bajaj Mall website until you find the perfect one that suits your needs.
Visit our partner store nearby: Once you've made your choice, head over to the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store. They'll have the exact model you're looking for.
Choose No Cost EMI: When it's time to check out, simply select the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card as your payment method and choose the EMI tenure that works best for you.
Enjoy your purchase: You can make fixed monthly payments over the chosen tenure, and the best part is, there are no hidden charges or interest involved.
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is not restricted to kitchen appliances alone. You can take advantage of the No Cost EMI benefit across a variety of categories thanks to the extensive network of partner businesses.
Shopping with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card comes with a number of benefits, which make it an excellent choice for purchasing kitchen appliances:
No Cost EMI: Pay in convenient monthly installments without additional interest costs.
Flexible tenures: Repayment options are flexible, allowing you to choose a tenure that matches your budget.
Number of partner stores: The No Cost EMI option is accessible in a variety of categories at Bajaj Finserv partner stores.
Quick approval: You can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card online or at partner stores, and the process is quick and simple.