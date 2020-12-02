Business Standard Opens Access to its Premium Content for a Day

In a partnership with Red Hat, this unique initiative allowed readers to experience Business Standard’s exclusive premium content, while understanding the benefits of working with open source in a highly secure and proprietary product offered by Red Hat.
Business Standard is the quality leader among financial publishers in India, trusted for objective insights and opinion pieces by leaders in business and economy. With over 20 mn unique visitors now, business-standard.com has been a pioneer in digital presence among publishers for 24 years. In 2016, it was the first large media company in the country to launch premium digital subscriptions. Stories hand-picked by the editors, incisive newsletters, e-paper, archives dating back to 1997, and more, are available to the Business Standard Premium reader with a single login.
Earlier in November, the world’s largest open source company, Red Hat, collaborated with Business Standard to open its paywall for a day. As a part of Red Hat’s global initiative ‘Open Code’, Business Standard readers could sample the entire premium offering without having to subscribe.
Red Hat is committed to using ‘Open Source Technology’, having worked for more than 25 years to invest in open projects across the IT stack to enable its development model to produce more innovative, iterative, stable, and secure technologies. The objective for associating with a quality content brand like Business Standard to open up its paywall for a day was to communicate and demonstrate the ability of using open source to unlock the extensive reservoir of talent and resources to create innovative solutions in the enterprise software space. Similar to readers getting access to insightful content which enables a better understanding of the business environment
About Red Hat
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. These help enterprises standardize across environments, develop cloud-native applications, and integrate, automate, secure, and manage complex environments with award-winning support, training, and consulting services.
About Business Standard
One of India’s leading business newspapers, Business Standard has been the preferred choice of serious business readers since 1975 – making it the newspaper for the decision makers! Founded on the editorial principles of integrity, accuracy and trust; the brand is a quality leader respected among a discerning audience.
The newspaper is known for its insights by, arguably, the best editorial team in business journalism and contributors which are some of the sharpest minds writing on finance and economy.
The English edition is published from 13 cities, the Hindi edition from 6 cities and the newspaper reaches more than 1,000 cities and towns in India.
A pioneer in digital presence, Business Standard has had its website business-standard.com since 1997 – with more than 20 million unique visitors every month now – the highest for any standalone business newspaper website in India, and was the first large media company to launch paid digital subscriptions in India in May 2016. The website for the Hindi content is bshindi.com.
Business Standard organises some of the biggest events in the industry under BS Conferences, publishes books under BS Books, and recently launched BS Learning as a platform for tutorial and test series on various competitive exams.
T N Ninan, a former editor of the newspaper and perhaps India's best known business journalist, is the Chairman of Business Standard, and the editorial team is led by Shyamal Majumdar.