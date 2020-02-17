Cadbury 5 Star's Valentine's Day Campaign Creates Waves by Doing... Nothing

As soon as the month of February begins, there's just one question around – What are your plans for Valentine's? And, every product brand/service wants you to believe it has got your back by already having it planned for you. But, there was one brand treading a different path by inspiring us to DO NOTHING! It got through the clutter of, “do this” “do that” this Valentine’s - in a witty way and also saved us from what could go wrong by our special gestures!