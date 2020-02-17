Cadbury 5 Star's Valentine's Day Campaign Creates Waves by Doing... Nothing

As soon as the month of February begins, there's just one question around – What are your plans for Valentine's? And, every product brand/service wants you to believe it has got your back by already having it planned for you. But, there was one brand treading a different path by inspiring us to DO NOTHING! It got through the clutter of, “do this” “do that” this Valentine’s - in a witty way and also saved us from what could go wrong by our special gestures!
Cadbury 5 Star, renowned for its quirky campaigns, took a humorous route yet again – around Valentine's Day. On the eve of this lovers' day, the brand launched ad films as part of the #Eat5StarDoNothing campaign. The films were curated with the central theme of how it's better to do nothing this Valentine's Day. When the love fever was running high during the valentine's week, and almost every brand from across domains was trying to ride the wave, the tongue-in-cheek ads came across as distinct and hence, noteworthy.
The campaign was not only restricted to digital, but 5 Star had also given us the perfect example of ad placement with its OOH activity that made the passersby giggle. Silk’s mushy hoarding asking “How far will you go for love?” had the perfect response from the 5 Star’s hoarding flashing “Nah, I’m fine here.” Along with the outdoor communication, the series of short videos have not only managed to tickle the audience but has also left a lasting impact by repeating the same message with contrasting yet relatable stories.