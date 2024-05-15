Celio India launches AI-powered spatial computing experiences for immersive gaming

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand redefines customer engagement in fashion through AI and spatial computing experiences.
Celio India, the renowned French menswear brand, is revolutionising customer engagement in fashion through AI-powered spatial computing experiences. These experiences, blending AI and spatial computing technologies, promise tailored engagements catering to individual preferences, offering a diverse range of experiences from Fruit Ninja to cricket games and an exclusive collaboration with iconic IPL cricket team Mumbai Indians.
The spatial computing experiences crafted by Celio India create captivating virtual realms where fashion transcends its traditional passive state, becoming active and engaging. This initiative underscores Celio India's pioneering role in reshaping the Indian fashion landscape by harnessing the potential of technology.
Satyen Momaya, CEO of Celio India, expressed enthusiasm about this development, stating, “Satyen Momaya, CEO of Celio India, expressed enthusiasm about this development, stating, “Celio India has gone the extra mile to develop this VR game in association with a tech company house.of.models. This seems to be the best time to have sports fashion and technology join hands for those who enjoy cricket or virtual gaming as well as new technology."
Celio India's foray into AI-powered spatial computing experiences marks a significant stride towards redefining customer interactions in the fashion realm, promising a future where fashion is not merely worn but experienced in innovative ways.