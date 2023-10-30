Chupa Chups unleashes Augmented Reality and AI Magic for Halloween

The Chupa Chups Halloween Hacks 2.0 platform acts as an ethereal portal, beckoning users to step into an immersive Halloween universe, where the spatial sorcery of AR conjures a spooky landscape right within one's domicile. Moreover, this bewitching platform empowers users to experiment with their avatars, donning the latest Gen Z hairstyles and fashion trends, ensuring they emerge as the life of the virtual Halloween soirée.