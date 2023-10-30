Chupa Chups unleashes Augmented Reality and AI Magic for Halloween

The Chupa Chups Halloween Hacks 2023 campaign integrates gamified interactions and personalised, fun, & spooky experiences for users through a blend of AR and AI generation.
In a thrilling twist on Halloween traditions, Chupa Chups, the beloved Spanish confectionery brand proudly held by Perfetti Van Melle, has redefined the Halloween experience with the grand reveal of Chupa Chups Halloween Hacks 2.0 platform , conceptualised and executed by Wavemaker India.
This captivating campaign artfully blends cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) technology, the finesse of artificial intelligence (AI), and the allure of personalised style customization to transport users into an enchanting, spine-tingling realm—all from the cozy confines of their homes.
The Chupa Chups Halloween Hacks 2.0 platform acts as an ethereal portal, beckoning users to step into an immersive Halloween universe, where the spatial sorcery of AR conjures a spooky landscape right within one's domicile. Moreover, this bewitching platform empowers users to experiment with their avatars, donning the latest Gen Z hairstyles and fashion trends, ensuring they emerge as the life of the virtual Halloween soirée.
A show-stopping feature of this extraordinary campaign is the AI-driven Look Generator, a virtual cauldron of creativity that enables users to conjure Halloween-inspired looks based on three chosen elements, seamlessly infusing an element of gamification into the experience.
To maximise the Halloween campaign's reach, Chupa Chups has joined forces with a league of influential personalities spanning the realms of gaming, fashion, and lifestyle. The likes of Avneet Kaur, scout (Tanmay Singh), Anmol Raina, Mili kya Mili (Saloni Kandalgaonkar), and the dynamic content creator duo Funcho (Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah) have taken to social media to share their firsthand trysts with the captivating Chupa Chups Halloween Hacks 2.0 platform, all under the compelling banner of #ChupaChupsHalloweenHacks.
The multi-talented Avneet Kaur, renowned as an actress, dancer, and model, reassures her followers on Instagram, proclaiming, "Halloween is here, and if you're uncertain about your Halloween look, fret not—Chupa Chups has you covered."
On a similar wavelength, Tanmay Singh, popularly known as scout, an illustrious Indian gaming YouTuber and esports aficionado, adds to the excitement by exclaiming on Instagram, "Halloween just got spookier with Chupa Chups Halloween Hacks."
Joining the Halloween jubilation, the dynamic content creators Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah, collectively known as Funcho, infuse their unique style into Chupa Chups Halloween Hacks 2.0 with a spellbinding short skit.
The enchanting Saloni Kandalgaonkar, recognized as Mili kya Mili on YouTube and a prominent gaming influencer, lauds the captivating platform in her Instagram post, proclaiming, "Halloween is lurking around the corner! The Cat Woman look is my perfect choice, and Chupa Chups Halloween Hacks knows it well."
Completing this magical ensemble, Anmol Raina enthusiastically declares, "Halloween season is upon us... So, dive into the world of Halloween Hacks by Chupa Chups."
Chupa Chups extends a hauntingly irresistible invitation to audiences, inviting them to immerse themselves in the captivating universe of Chupa Chups Halloween Hacks 2.0 by clicking on the link www.chupachupshalloweenhacks.com
By visiting the dedicated landing page and sharing their Halloween escapades on social media while tagging @chupachupsindia and using #ChupaChupsHalloweenHacks, participants can become part of this mesmerizing digital spectacle.