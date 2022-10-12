Cipla shows that it is more than a pill company with the #InhalersHainSahi campaign

There has been a glaring imbalance between people suffering from asthma in the country, which stands at a whopping 37 million, and the use of inhalers which is abysmally low. This initiative addresses this gap by focusing on creating awareness about asthma and the inherent role of inhalers in managing the disease. #InhalersHainSahi has helped launch a social conversation to address the stigma and misinformation associated with asthma and inhalers as well as to raise awareness around initiating timely treatment. In fact, the intent of this purpose-driven campaign is to not only help asthmatic patients but to also educate non-asthmatics on the same information.