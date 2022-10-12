Cipla shows that it is more than a pill company with the #InhalersHainSahi campaign

Speaking to today’s ‘reel’ generation Cipla gets creative with a reel challenge to broaden the awareness of asthma and inhalers.
Helping people with asthma live unstoppable lives has been Cipla’s goal for a while now and with its #InhalersHainSahi (Inhalers are right for asthma) campaign, the pharmaceutical giant aims at driving that message home further. Combining a catchy hook step that’s signature to the social media platform, with its heartwarming #InhalersHainSahi song (available on Gaana, Jio Saavan, and Wynk app) and some very popular faces, the brand reiterates its message in a newer, more entertaining format.
With a digital-first approach, Cipla partnered with Bollywood’s queen of dance Madhuri Dixit Nene to kickstart the campaign followed by celebrity personalities Hansika Motwani, Melvin Louis and Nikita Gandhi. Utilizing their platforms, the brand hopes to make a deeper impact and inspire millions of people with asthma to achieve their dreams by seeking, accepting, and following doctor-prescribed treatments.
There has been a glaring imbalance between people suffering from asthma in the country, which stands at a whopping 37 million, and the use of inhalers which is abysmally low. This initiative addresses this gap by focusing on creating awareness about asthma and the inherent role of inhalers in managing the disease. #InhalersHainSahi has helped launch a social conversation to address the stigma and misinformation associated with asthma and inhalers as well as to raise awareness around initiating timely treatment. In fact, the intent of this purpose-driven campaign is to not only help asthmatic patients but to also educate non-asthmatics on the same information.
The campaign encourages patients to accept and adopt inhalers by educating audiences about asthma as well as normalizing the use of inhalers through open, engaging, and well-informed dialogue. Earlier celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Satish Kaushik, Mandira Bedi as well as Priyanshu Painyuli extended their support to the initiative by narrating their asthma stories and addressing the misunderstandings about the disease.
What’s interesting is that these influencer collaborations aren’t just about a popular face but are first and foremost based on the relatability and the connection the personality has to the cause. The brand has selected these personalities that either experience asthma themselves or our caregivers to those with it. Prominent faces like these coming out in support have served as a source of confidence to those suffering in silence to seek professional help and accept inhalers as the most effective solution.
The role Cipla has played in driving a focused but engaging awareness campaign is commendable, setting a benchmark standard for social responsibility and making it much more than just a pill company.