CIPLA’s campaign featuring Vikas Khanna and Parupalli Kashyap busts myths around inhalers

Through their campaign video, CIPLA emphasises on the most common questions that arise when one is first prescribed an inhaler. The campaign is more authentic because it incorporates a first-person perspective. The campaign video features Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna and Arjuna awardee badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, two renowned personalities who have overcome asthma. With their help, the campaign video annihilates myths & answers the most common questions people have. The video also throws light on how one overcome obstacles and work towards achieving a successful and fulfilled life, much like Vikas Khanna and Parupalli Kashyap.