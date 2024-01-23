Cleartrip, a Flipkart Company introduces 'Darshan Destinations' amidst surge in spiritual tourism

The campaign responds to a 1500% surge in spiritual tourism, with Ayodhya at its epicentre.
In response to the escalating popularity of spiritual tourism in India, Cleartrip, a subsidiary of Flipkart, has unveiled its latest venture, Darshan Destinations. This strategic move aligns with the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, as the nation gears up for a surge in travel bookings.
As part of its commitment to the nationwide festivity, Cleartrip is extending a generous offering of 1,008 complimentary flight tickets exclusively for senior citizens, facilitating their pilgrimage to Ayodhya. This unique opportunity is not confined to Cleartrip alone, as the same offer will be accessible through the Flipkart Travel platform.
Under the umbrella of Darshan Destinations, Cleartrip, a Flipkart Company introducing special fares on flights, hotels, and buses to various religious destinations. Travellers can benefit from a 20% discount on bus, hotel, and flight bookings, covering revered spiritual locations such as Ayodhya, Madurai, Tirupati, Amritsar, Bhopal, Shirdi, Bodhgaya, Kochi, and Katra (Jammu). This initiative is poised to evolve, presenting devotees with discounted fares across diverse travel segments.
The surge in spiritual tourism, catalysed by the festivities in Ayodhya, is indicative of a substantial shift in traveller preferences. Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel have reported an exceptional 1500% increase in searches for Ayodhya across their platforms.
Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO of Cleartrip, expressed the company's customer-centric approach in adapting to the evolving needs of its user base. Rajagopal emphasised that spiritual journeys are deeply rooted in Indian culture, embodying centuries-old traditions. The initiation of this special offering aligns with the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Specifically tailored for senior citizens, this initiative aims to make meaningful travel experiences more accessible and affordable, allowing them to immerse themselves in the country's rich heritage.
Rajagopal stated, "Our offering reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We hope to inspire and enable individuals to experience the Divine Destinations and easily fulfil their travel aspirations."
The ongoing commitment to customer-centric initiatives, exemplified by Darshan Destinations, reinforces Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel's dedication to blending affordability, accessibility, and a superior travel experience for users across the board.
Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip, now a Flipkart company since April 2021, has solidified its position as India’s fastest-growing online travel technology company. As evidenced by a study conducted by VIDEC, Cleartrip recently emerged as the second-largest online travel agency (OTA) player in the market. This consolidation with Flipkart underscores the company's strategic alignment within the e-commerce landscape.
The introduction of Darshan Destinations not only responds to the heightened interest in spiritual tourism but also reflects Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel's dedication to blending tradition with modernity in the realm of travel for diverse segments of the population.