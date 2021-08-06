CoinDCX forays into the world of Indian Cricket

Arvind D'Silva, chief executive officer of Sri Lanka Cricket said "It's a buoyant time for Sri Lanka cricket as we look to welcome the Indian team on our shores for the first time in three years. We are also looking forward to a series likely to serve as important preparation for the players and the teams as we approach the World T20 later in the year. We have just navigated an uncertain and daunting season last year with the pandemic, and we are grateful to the series partners. We move ahead to kick-start a new season with optimism and renewed hope of getting cricketing action back on track."