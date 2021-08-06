CoinDCX forays into the world of Indian Cricket

CoinDCX becomes the first crypto exchange brand in the history of cricket sponsorship to sponsor a major cricketing series.
Cricket is undoubtedly a sport that is religiously followed by fans, especially in India. Being the sport that has a vast impact on the audience, it is also the crown jewel for marketers. For several years, various brands have used this platform to successfully achieve their marketing goals. With the great number of eyeballs that cricket matches garner, the reach that one can achieve using this platform has always been phenomenal.
Over the years, we have seen various big brands take up the title sponsorship of international cricket matches but for the first time in the history of cricket sponsorship, CoinDCX became the first crypto exchange brand to sponsor a major cricketing series. Being the title sponsors of the ongoing T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, the series is called the CoinDCX T20 Cup. As a first from its category, CoinDXC has definitely made a great splash into the world of Indian cricket.
Especially with the boom that cryptocurrency has seen among Indian users, finding a trusted and reliable platform to trade crypto has been a constant challenge. Founded in 2018, CoinDCX is India’s largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange. At present, they stand as the most trusted platform by over 3 million Indians for cryptocurrency investments. With CoinDCX bridging the gap that the Indian crypto market has been facing, they have already become the most promising, trustworthy and preferred crypto trading app in India.
Sumit Gupta, CEO & co-founder of CoinDCX said "Cricket in India is not just a sport; it's a religion. So naturally, we are very excited to become the Title Sponsor of the T20 Cup. We aim at accomplishing new heights just as the Indian Cricket Team."
Arvind D'Silva, chief executive officer of Sri Lanka Cricket said "It's a buoyant time for Sri Lanka cricket as we look to welcome the Indian team on our shores for the first time in three years. We are also looking forward to a series likely to serve as important preparation for the players and the teams as we approach the World T20 later in the year. We have just navigated an uncertain and daunting season last year with the pandemic, and we are grateful to the series partners. We move ahead to kick-start a new season with optimism and renewed hope of getting cricketing action back on track."
With their association with cricket, CoinDCX looks at attaining a significant push towards generating extensive visibility and boosting brand recall amongst young cricket fans. With brands associating with cricket always posing an iconic value, their foray into this league of advertising would surely aid them with their marketing goals. Also, being the first from their category ensures that they are way ahead of all other competitors.