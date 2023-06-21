Coke Zero takes the social media stage with Tiger Shroff and Influencers

Coke Zero, the popular zero-calorie beverage, has been making waves with its recent television commercial (TVC) featuring Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff. While the TVC released earlier this year has been a resounding success, the brand has decided to amplify its reach and engagement by involving some of the country's top influencers. Through a fun, engaging, and exciting social media campaign on Instagram, influencers like Abish Mathew, RJ Malishka, and Naved are seen talking about Coke Zero on Tiger's behalf, adding a fresh twist to the brand's marketing efforts.