Coke Zero takes the social media stage with Tiger Shroff and Influencers

Coke Zero, the popular zero-calorie beverage, has been making waves with its recent television commercial (TVC) featuring Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff. While the TVC released earlier this year has been a resounding success, the brand has decided to amplify its reach and engagement by involving some of the country's top influencers. Through a fun, engaging, and exciting social media campaign on Instagram, influencers like Abish Mathew, RJ Malishka, and Naved are seen talking about Coke Zero on Tiger's behalf, adding a fresh twist to the brand's marketing efforts.
Recognising the immense popularity of the Coke Zero TVC, the brand's marketing team went further to enhance the connection between Tiger and Coke Zero in the minds of consumers, the decision was made to bring in renowned influencers who would share their thoughts and experiences with the beverage.
Instagram is the primary platform chosen for the campaign that includes a series of posts, stories, and videos where the influencers showcase their experiences with Coke Zero and its invigorating taste.
Some of the hot names in the Indian influencer space have been picked to feature in this exciting campaign. From Abish Mathew's witty banter to RJ Malishka's infectious charm, and RJ Mahvash and RJ Naved's humor, each influencer brings their own flair to their video while endorsing the refreshing taste and invigorating qualities of Coke Zero.
The visuals of the reels feature the talented actor ‘Tiger Shroff’ enjoying his 'Coke Zero' with the voiceover of the influencers in a quirky manner on Tiger's behalf, further reinforcing the brand's association with popular celebrities. Through this social media campaign, the influencers effectively highlight the enjoyment and satisfaction that can be derived from consuming Coke Zero, resonating with their followers and amplifying the beverage's appeal.
Each of these influencers have a massive following and a unique style of connecting with their audience, making them the perfect fit to amplify the message of Coke Zero.
Coke Zero's social media campaign aims to create a buzz around the product by leveraging the popularity and influence of renowned celebrities and influencers. By involving influencers to talk about Coke Zero on Tiger's behalf, the brand emphasizes the beverage's taste, quality, and ability to bring enjoyment into people's lives.