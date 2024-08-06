Cricket and festive shopping: A winning combination for brands

The festive season is now close enough for shoppers to seek amazing deals and fill their carts with the best offerings. As the excitement builds, brands are zeroing in on the most effective campaigns to capture the attention of these eager shoppers. And what better way to stand out than through the universal appeal of cricket? Starting September 19, the lineup is thrilling, with the Indian team battling for glory against major rivals: Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa. By integrating the excitement of high-stakes cricket into festive campaigns, brands can tap into collective enthusiasm, driving higher impact and resonance.