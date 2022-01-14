Croma all set to onboard a new mainline creative agency

The brand is looking for a creative partner to help manage their next phase of growth and is open to an elevator pitch from agencies until Jan 25, which will in turn open the doors for qualifying for round 2.
Croma, one of India’s leading specialist retail stores of consumer electronics and durables has extended an open invitation for creative agencies to pitch in. The brand, which today is a synonym to electronic needs, is looking forward to on boarding an agency to suit its creative needs. With a well-spread network of over 200+ stores across 60+ major cities of India and it’s website www.croma.com, Croma is home to over 6000 products spread across product categories.
In the official invitation, the brand has communicated its requirement of a creative partner, be it a global or a boutique agency, pitches from everyone are welcomed.
It said:
What would it take for Croma to become the no.1 Omni Channel electronics retailer in the country?
Ever looked at a creative and thought, man I could've done better! Or caught yourself thinking up ideas that could make a brand stand out like nobody else? If yes, we're glad our media buy is on point! We're on the hunt for our new agency. For us, size literally doesn't matter; you could be a large agency, a small one, or even just a copy-art-strat team! If you've got the urge (read: uncontrollable need) to transform a brand and do some really good work, come to us. This is what we would call a manufactured meet-cute!
Send us your elevator pitch in answer to the above question to qualify for the next round. Use any format you like - written, audio, song, dance, scribbled on the back of your takeout menu for all we care! Just keep it brief, because we will literally have to catch our CEO in the elevator to pitch!
The deadline to submit the pitch is January 25, 2022. For queries, write at pitch@croma.com