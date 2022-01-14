Croma all set to onboard a new mainline creative agency

Ever looked at a creative and thought, man I could've done better! Or caught yourself thinking up ideas that could make a brand stand out like nobody else? If yes, we're glad our media buy is on point! We're on the hunt for our new agency. For us, size literally doesn't matter; you could be a large agency, a small one, or even just a copy-art-strat team! If you've got the urge (read: uncontrollable need) to transform a brand and do some really good work, come to us. This is what we would call a manufactured meet-cute!