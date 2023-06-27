‘Dant Kanti Truthpaste’, Patanjali's new campaign is impactful and refreshing

A clever piece of work from Patanjali, created by Vermmillion Communication.
Patanjali's Dant Kanti toothpaste has long been a household name in India. It is well-known for its natural and herbal ingredients, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious customers, which in today’s time is almost everyone. The brand has launched its new 'Truthpaste' campaign to further strengthen the positioning of authentic Ayurvedic toothpaste free of harmful chemicals.
This campaign aims to promote the use of natural toothpaste that benefits both oral hygiene and the overall wellness of teeth and gums. The goal of this campaign is to educate people about the necessity of using natural herbal ingredients and promote Patanjali Dant Kanti as the most powerful choice one can make for the complete dental care of her family. The toothpaste comes with multiple benefits of dental care and oral hygiene including fighting many dental diseases. Millions of users are testimony to the immense success of the brand in a short time.
Patanjali remains at the forefront due to its product quality and extensive marketing campaigns that emphasize promoting healthy habits through using natural products free from harsh chemicals. Patanjali the pioneer in natural and ayurvedic FMCG has many innovations under its belt that have revolutionised the market dynamics, leading with its dental care Dant Kanti range.
Vermmillion Communication the agency on record (AOR) for Patanjali has extensively researched the category to coin ‘Truthpaste’, an original and compelling “Ayurved ka sach’ idea to substantiate the claim of being ‘Authentic Ayurvedic toothpaste’. A well-researched consumer study spanning different states of India led to the firm faith users have in the brand and hence consider Dant Kanti as the most genuine Ayurvedic brand in the country today. This was the core idea that led to the development of ‘Truthpaste’.
The target audience is always of the utmost significance when it comes to advertising and promotion. Patanjali's ‘Truthpaste’ campaign will reach its target demographic through a variety of means, including social media and TV advertising, as well as print ads in newspapers and magazines. This multi-channel strategy has created a diverse spectrum of potential avenues.
Patanjali has done many successful advertising campaigns in the past to break free of the clutter in the communication world, yet clearly stating the product benefits as the key takeaway. The brand promise is cleverly woven around the story of the damage done by ordinary toothpaste over the years in the name of oral care.
The connection of the idea with the audience at large is what differentiates the “Truthpaste’ campaign from the others. Conveyed in a clear yet impactful way is the true Patanjali style of communication. Users’ insights are often used as communication pivots in Patanjali ads successfully to convey impactful and meaningful communication, these stories connect instantly with the target audience.