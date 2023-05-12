Dazller collaborates with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Official Cosmetics Partner for IPL 2023

This will include branding on the cheerleaders’ outfits, the stage and other merchandise.
Dazller is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Official Cosmetics Partner in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). This partnership between two beloved brands will bring mutual benefits to both parties. As the Official Cosmetics Partner, Dazller through its premium range, "Dazller Eterna" will have a significant presence at all the team's matches. This will include branding on the cheerleaders’ outfits, the stage and other merchandise. Additionally, Dazller will be able to leverage the team's popularity to promote its products to a wider audience.
Dazller Cosmetics is a brand built on the legacy of Eyetex, retaining its core vision of empowering women through beauty. Its range of premium makeup and skincare, named "Dazller Eterna", features clean beauty products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and made with herbal ingredients. Dazller Eterna harnesses the age-old wisdom and power of natural extracts to create products that encourages people to embrace their beauty with pride. Aaditya Hariprasad, Executive Partner, Aravind Laboratories, said: “We always look for partners who share our values and vision, and SRH’s young and dynamic team serves as an inspiration for millions of youth in our country. Dazller has always been known for its consumer-first approach, which has helped the brand gain trust over the years. When this proposition came to us, it was a no-brainer to us. We wanted to use the platform to promote inclusive beauty.”
This partnership is an ideal example of how brands can collaborate to achieve mutual benefits and build an everlasting relationship. Through this sponsorship, Dazller aims to boost its connection with cricket fans and reinforce its strong vision to become the country's leading cosmetics retailer with young India. With cricket resonating with every age group in our country, this association will create a sense of belongingness with the fans.