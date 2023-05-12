Dazller collaborates with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Official Cosmetics Partner for IPL 2023

Dazller Cosmetics is a brand built on the legacy of Eyetex, retaining its core vision of empowering women through beauty. Its range of premium makeup and skincare, named "Dazller Eterna", features clean beauty products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and made with herbal ingredients. Dazller Eterna harnesses the age-old wisdom and power of natural extracts to create products that encourages people to embrace their beauty with pride. Aaditya Hariprasad, Executive Partner, Aravind Laboratories, said: “We always look for partners who share our values and vision, and SRH’s young and dynamic team serves as an inspiration for millions of youth in our country. Dazller has always been known for its consumer-first approach, which has helped the brand gain trust over the years. When this proposition came to us, it was a no-brainer to us. We wanted to use the platform to promote inclusive beauty.”