Decoding behaviour of the Indian festive shopper

The pandemic changed many things, with many people losing out on celebrating Diwali together with their families and loved ones, but with life slowly returning to a new normal, things are set to be different this year in more ways than one. YouGov’s latest survey revealed that people have a higher intent to shop this Diwali as compared to last. 59% of urban consumers said that they will shop this Diwali as compared to only 39% who will shop during big online sales, and it is the men who will be more likely to shop on Diwali than women (62% vs 55%).