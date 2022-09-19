Decoding behaviour of the Indian festive shopper

YouGov’s latest data reveals that 36% of urban Indian plan to spend more this year vs last Diwali.
The pandemic changed many things, with many people losing out on celebrating Diwali together with their families and loved ones, but with life slowly returning to a new normal, things are set to be different this year in more ways than one. YouGov’s latest survey revealed that people have a higher intent to shop this Diwali as compared to last. 59% of urban consumers said that they will shop this Diwali as compared to only 39% who will shop during big online sales, and it is the men who will be more likely to shop on Diwali than women (62% vs 55%).
YouGov's latest Infographic, ‘Key consumer behaviour trends during India’s festive season’ is shining a light on the urban Indian’s behaviour towards the fast-approaching festive season this year.
Check out the video for more insights -
The data in the infographic was collected via YouGov RealTime and is based on the online interviews of 2,500 urban Indian adults conducted between the 2nd and 9th of August 2022.
The data in the infographic was collected via YouGov RealTime and is based on the online interviews of 2,500 urban Indian adults conducted between the 2nd and 9th of August 2022.
