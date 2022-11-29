Decoding Diwali 2022 eCommerce: Key Insights for India

Takeaways

The 2022 Diwali sale is over but that doesn’t mean you wrap the event in the closet! Let’s look at a few quick tips so you can apply this mega event learning to your eCommerce business in the future:

● Data is the key: There is no denying the fact that data is of utmost importance for every campaign. Brands can only grow when they have the correct data at hand to analyze the rights and the wrongs. Take time to examine the same for this year’s Diwali sale event. This will help build a strategy for the upcoming sale events.





● Start planning for future sale events now: 2023 will bring a new set of mega sale events for the Indian market. Prepare a list and start planning for the events from now. Get your creatives in place, get your inventory in order, and test new ad formats (and PiWheel can help!).





● Monitor customer reviews and ratings thoroughly: More items purchased increase the chances of getting more feedback from customers which is a big opportunity to understand how your target audience perceives your product. Since 9 out of 10 customers read reviews before buying, it becomes all the more important to monitor the same. Take quick action on things leading to negative reviews such as misleading descriptions/ photos.